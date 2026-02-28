Netizens Ask Whether the SC is on ‘Bhang’ After CJI Surya Kant’s Comment, “It’s Allahabad, Brother… It Will Take a Week for the Bhang Intoxication to Wear Off” During a Hearing

The comment quickly became a topic of discussion in Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad. During the festivities of Holi, many people consume bhang as part of the traditional culture associated with the festival. Despite these cultural links, Justice Surya Kant’s comment did not sit well with several people.

Many media outlets, such as Bhaskar English, reported that the conversation during the hearing was not part of any official judicial order. The remark made by Justice Surya Kant was informal banter intended to keep the courtroom atmosphere light. Even though the comment had no impact on the case or the hearing, several users on X found it unnecessary. Some users also raised concerns over what they described as a casual, stereotypical remark made by a highly acclaimed Chief Justice of India.

One user even took a dig at the recent NCERT controversy, where a Class 8 social studies textbook chapter caused a judicial uproar within days, leading to the textbook’s withdrawal. The user wrote, “And they have a problem with the NCERT textbook.”

A section titled “Corruption in the Judiciary” in the Class 8 textbook became a national topic of discussion, with a Supreme Court bench led by CJI Surya Kant stating that the agenda of the textbook was to “undermine institutional authority and demean the dignity of the judiciary.” Social media users then accused the Chief Justice of hypocrisy, arguing that the bhang comment made by the CJI was itself demeaning.

An X user joked, “SC ka nasha kab utrane wala hai? (When is the intoxication of the SC going to wear off?)”. Another user pointed out that a CJI normalizing such comments is a grave concern. They stated, “When remarks from the bench sound casual or stereotypical, they can raise serious questions about judicial decorum and sensitivity. The Supreme Court is expected to reflect neutrality and dignity at all times, so comments like this are bound to spark debate.”

Amid the tension surrounding his comments, a user referenced the NCERT controversy and joked, “The NCERT teacher who wrote the ‘Corruption in the Judiciary’ chapter might say that it was written during Holi, when the effect of bhang hadn’t worn off yet.”

