Supreme Court Seeks Original Videos in Sonam Wangchuk NSA Case—Questions Accuracy of Government Transcripts

Bench Questions Accuracy of Transcripts

The hearing also focused on the authenticity and accuracy of transcripts submitted by the Centre to justify the detention.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, argued that certain statements attributed to Wangchuk in the detention order were never made by him and that the detaining authority relied on incorrect transcriptions. He described the case as “a very unique detention order” based on material that “does not exist.”

Justice Kumar asked whether the translations relied upon by the Centre found place in the detention order. “If this is the basis on which you formed your opinion for detaining him, it should find a place,” the Bench observed.

Justice Varale specifically questioned the translation process, remarking that there must be a correct transcript of what Wangchuk actually stated. He cautioned that if a three-minute speech was translated into a version running seven to ten minutes, it would indicate a significant variance. “There should not be any malice,” he orally remarked, stressing that true translation was essential.

At one stage, the Bench noted that “we are in the era of Artificial Intelligence,” adding that translation precision should be at least 98 per cent.

When the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, stated that transcripts were prepared by a separate department and that “we are not experts,” the Court insisted on being provided with the actual transcripts of the speeches relied upon in the detention order.