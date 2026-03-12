I&B Ministry Orders Telegram to Remove Over 3,100 Channels for Copyright Violations

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on 11 March 2026, ordered messaging platform Telegram to remove more than 3,100 channels that were allegedly distributing pirated films, web series and other digital content.

The directive was issued after the government found that several Telegram channels were hosting and circulating copyrighted material belonging to OTT platforms and production houses without authorization in violation of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Officials said the action followed complaints from major streaming platforms including JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video, which alleged large scale piracy of their content through Telegram channels. After examining the complaints, authorities identified 1,166 titles being distributed across 3,142 channels.

The notification was issued under provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. It directed Telegram to remove or disable access to the identified channels and all associated content within three hours of receiving the communication.

“Telegram is fully compliant with applicable Indian laws,” a spokesperson for the company told The Hindu. “We accept DMCA reports from rightsholders and take down pirated content according to industry standards.”

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) is a United States law that provides procedures for online takedown of copyrighted material. India has corresponding legal provisions that allow copyright holders to request removal of infringing content.

Under Section 79 of the IT Act, online intermediaries such as messaging applications are granted safe harbour protection from liability for third party content hosted or transmitted through their platforms. However, this protection applies only if they act promptly to remove unlawful material once they are notified through a government order or court direction.