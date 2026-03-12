I&B Ministry Orders Telegram to Remove Over 3,100 Channels for Copyright Violations
Key Points
The I&B Ministry has directed Telegram to remove more than 3,100 channels accused of distributing pirated content. Authorities identified at least 1,166 titles being distributed.
The action follows complaints from OTT platforms including JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video about unauthorised circulation of copyrighted films and series.
Telegram has stated that is 'fully compliant' with the directive. Officials noted that Telegram’s large file sharing capacity and the anonymity have sometimes been misused by individuals.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on 11 March 2026, ordered messaging platform Telegram to remove more than 3,100 channels that were allegedly distributing pirated films, web series and other digital content.
The directive was issued after the government found that several Telegram channels were hosting and circulating copyrighted material belonging to OTT platforms and production houses without authorization in violation of the Copyright Act, 1957.
Officials said the action followed complaints from major streaming platforms including JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video, which alleged large scale piracy of their content through Telegram channels. After examining the complaints, authorities identified 1,166 titles being distributed across 3,142 channels.
The notification was issued under provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. It directed Telegram to remove or disable access to the identified channels and all associated content within three hours of receiving the communication.
“Telegram is fully compliant with applicable Indian laws,” a spokesperson for the company told The Hindu. “We accept DMCA reports from rightsholders and take down pirated content according to industry standards.”
The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) is a United States law that provides procedures for online takedown of copyrighted material. India has corresponding legal provisions that allow copyright holders to request removal of infringing content.
Under Section 79 of the IT Act, online intermediaries such as messaging applications are granted safe harbour protection from liability for third party content hosted or transmitted through their platforms. However, this protection applies only if they act promptly to remove unlawful material once they are notified through a government order or court direction.
The government’s investigation found that some Telegram channels contained thousands of pirated links. According to officials, several channels hosted more than 2,000 such links, while more than 150 channels had over 500 pirated links each.
The unlawful material identified on the platform reportedly includes a wide range of digital entertainment content. This includes popular web series, animated series, films, television serials including daily soap operas and reality shows, as well as audio stories and podcasts, which are either owned by or licensed to various content creators and streaming platforms.
Government officials said Telegram’s large file sharing capacity and the anonymity offered to users have sometimes been misused by individuals to circulate pirated content on a large scale.
In recent months, authorities have also taken action against digital platforms hosting objectionable content. In February 2026, the I&B ministry blocked five OTT platforms – MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu – after finding that they were streaming obscene and pornographic material. Earlier, in July 2025, the government ordered the blocking of websites and apps linked to 25 OTT platforms accused of streaming obscene or vulgar content.
The latest directive forms part of a broader effort by the government to address digital piracy and regulate unlawful content in India’s rapidly expanding online entertainment sector.
