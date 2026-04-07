Landmark Verdict in Sathankulam Custodial Deaths: All Nine Accused Get Death Penalty in ‘Rarest of the Rare’ Case

Judge G. Muthukumaran awarded the death penalty to former inspector S. Sridhar; sub-inspectors P. Raghu Ganesh and K. Balakrishnan; head constables A. Samadurai and S. Murugan; and constables M. Muthuraja, X. Thomas Francis, S. Valimuthu, and S. Chelladurai.

Another accused in the double murder case, Paldurai, passed away in August 2020 due to COVID-19.

The BBC reported the sentencing judge’s remarks, stating, “They attacked unarmed people. They should not be forgiven. They should not be given lesser sentences based on their age or family background. They are all educated.”

Stating that the case falls under the “rarest of the rare” category, the court added that all the convicts have the right to appeal against their sentences. Additionally, the court has imposed a combined fine of ₹1.4 crore on all nine convicts, which is to be paid to the victims’ family.

What is the Sathankulam case history?

The shocking case, one of Tamil Nadu’s most sensational instances of police brutality, occurred on June 19, 2020. Jeyaraj and his son Benicks were detained by the police for allegedly violating COVID-19 rules. Both were kept in police custody and died just days apart. Benicks died from his injuries on June 22, 2020, while his father passed away the following day.

Protests erupted across the state, demanding action and justice for the deceased, who became victims of brutal police treatment. The CBI filed its chargesheet against all nine accused on September 25, 2020. Several prominent personalities took to social media to condemn the police brutality and call for justice for Jeyaraj and Benicks, who succumbed to their injuries in custody.

The court dismissed the defense’s claim that the injuries were self-inflicted and ruled that the father and son were indeed victims of custodial torture.

[VS]

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