Landmark Verdict in Sathankulam Custodial Deaths: All Nine Accused Get Death Penalty in ‘Rarest of the Rare’ Case

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The controversial custodial deaths of the father-son duo, P. Jeyaraj (58) and his son Benicks (38), in 2020 have moved closer to closure after a landmark verdict was passed by a Madurai court on April 6, 2026. All nine police personnel involved in the brutal assault of Jeyaraj and Benicks, which led to their deaths, have been sentenced to death.
Earlier this year, the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai convicted all nine police officers for the murder of the father-son duo in a case of police brutality. The sensational case caused widespread outrage in Tamil Nadu, garnering significant media coverage and sparking extensive public discourse.
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The case dates back to the pandemic period in 2020, when Jeyaraj and Benicks were detained by the Tamil Nadu police in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district. They were apprehended for allegedly keeping their mobile shop open beyond the permitted hours and violating COVID-19 regulations.
The Sathankulam custodial death case was initially investigated by the Tamil Nadu Police and was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure that there were no unfair practices on the part of the police.
Judge G. Muthukumaran awarded the death penalty to former inspector S. Sridhar; sub-inspectors P. Raghu Ganesh and K. Balakrishnan; head constables A. Samadurai and S. Murugan; and constables M. Muthuraja, X. Thomas Francis, S. Valimuthu, and S. Chelladurai.
Another accused in the double murder case, Paldurai, passed away in August 2020 due to COVID-19.
The BBC reported the sentencing judge’s remarks, stating, “They attacked unarmed people. They should not be forgiven. They should not be given lesser sentences based on their age or family background. They are all educated.”
Stating that the case falls under the “rarest of the rare” category, the court added that all the convicts have the right to appeal against their sentences. Additionally, the court has imposed a combined fine of ₹1.4 crore on all nine convicts, which is to be paid to the victims’ family.
The shocking case, one of Tamil Nadu’s most sensational instances of police brutality, occurred on June 19, 2020. Jeyaraj and his son Benicks were detained by the police for allegedly violating COVID-19 rules. Both were kept in police custody and died just days apart. Benicks died from his injuries on June 22, 2020, while his father passed away the following day.
Protests erupted across the state, demanding action and justice for the deceased, who became victims of brutal police treatment. The CBI filed its chargesheet against all nine accused on September 25, 2020. Several prominent personalities took to social media to condemn the police brutality and call for justice for Jeyaraj and Benicks, who succumbed to their injuries in custody.
The court dismissed the defense’s claim that the injuries were self-inflicted and ruled that the father and son were indeed victims of custodial torture.
[VS]
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