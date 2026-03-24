CBI v. Sridhar and 9 Others: Madurai Court Finds 9 Cops Guilty in Sathankulam Father-Son Custodial Death Case

On Monday, March 23, 2026, the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai found all ten police personnel accused in the 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths case guilty in connection with the deaths of a father-son duo. The victims, P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benniks, died due to custodial torture allegedly inflicted by these officers.

The case was presided over by Judge G. Muthukumaran, who pronounced the verdict, stating that the charges against the accused had been proven. The court said it would announce the quantum of punishment on March 30, 2026. It also directed the Centre and State governments to submit details regarding the health conditions, salaries, and assets of the accused officers.

The judgment comes six years after the incident that shocked the nation. On June 19, 2020, Jayaraj (59) and Benniks (31), who ran a mobile phone shop, were taken into custody by the Sathankulam police in Thoothukudi district for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown norms by keeping their shop open beyond permitted hours. However, later investigations and CCTV evidence suggested that this claim was false.