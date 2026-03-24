CBI v. Sridhar and 9 Others: Madurai Court Finds 9 Cops Guilty in Sathankulam Father-Son Custodial Death Case

A Madurai court convicted police personnel in the 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Benniks.
The court ruled that repeated custodial assault caused the deaths, rejecting claims of self-inflicted injuries.
The quantum of punishment will be announced on March 30, with the court also seeking details of the accused officers’ assets and health
On Monday, March 23, 2026, the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai found all ten police personnel accused in the 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths case guilty in connection with the deaths of a father-son duo. The victims, P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benniks, died due to custodial torture allegedly inflicted by these officers.
The case was presided over by Judge G. Muthukumaran, who pronounced the verdict, stating that the charges against the accused had been proven. The court said it would announce the quantum of punishment on March 30, 2026. It also directed the Centre and State governments to submit details regarding the health conditions, salaries, and assets of the accused officers.
The judgment comes six years after the incident that shocked the nation. On June 19, 2020, Jayaraj (59) and Benniks (31), who ran a mobile phone shop, were taken into custody by the Sathankulam police in Thoothukudi district for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown norms by keeping their shop open beyond permitted hours. However, later investigations and CCTV evidence suggested that this claim was false.
The case was initially registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 188, 269, 294(b), 353, and 506(2). After being remanded to judicial custody and lodged at Kovilpatti Sub Jail, both Jayaraj and Benniks complained of severe health complications. Benniks died on June 22, 2020, and Jayaraj died the following day, June 23, due to injuries sustained during the alleged assault.
The investigation was first handled by the CB-CID and later transferred to the CBI at the request of the Director General of Police to ensure a fair probe. According to the CBI, both men were subjected to prolonged and brutal custodial torture inside the police station. They were allegedly beaten throughout the night, stripped, and assaulted repeatedly with lathis. The agency stated that their blood had splattered across the walls of the police station. They were also allegedly forced to clean their own blood and change multiple blood-soaked clothes.
While delivering its judgment, the court rejected the argument that the injuries were self-inflicted. It observed that post-mortem reports clearly indicated repeated assault and ruled that the deaths were caused by unnatural injuries inflicted in custody. The judge also noted that although Jayaraj had a history of heart ailment, his death could not be attributed to it and was instead the result of sustained physical violence.
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the case, noting prima facie evidence of murder and attempts by the accused to destroy evidence. Charges were framed under Sections 302, 342, 201, 182, 193, 211, 218, 120(B), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
The convicted include Inspector S. Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors P. Raghu Ganesh and K. Balakrishnan, head constables S. Murugan and A. Saamidurai, and constables M. Muthuraj, S. Chelladurai, X. Thomas Francis, and S. Veilumuthu. A tenth accused, Special Sub-Inspector Pauldurai, died of COVID-19 during the trial.
The court noted that Inspector Sridhar played a key role and had allegedly instructed other officers to assault the victims. The deposition of a female head constable, Revathi, proved crucial in establishing the sequence of events inside the police station.
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