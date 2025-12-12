Supreme Court Hails Private Doctors Who Died on Duty During COVID 19, Grants their Families Centre’s 50 lakh Rupees Scheme

See Also: The Mysterious ‘Sable Island’ That Roams: The Atlantic’s Dune Where Nature Writes and Erases History Daily

Dr. Surgade succumbed to COVID-19 in 2020. After that, his wife reached out to his insurance company for financial compensation under the PMGKY scheme. However, the insurance company rejected her claims, based on three grounds, first that Dr. Surgade was a private practitioner, secondly that his clinic was not a government designated COVID-19 dispensary, and third that his services were not requisitioned by the government.

Dr. Surgade’s wife moved the Bombay High Court, but the ruling was not in her favour. Thereafter, she moved the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court’s verdict. A bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and R. Mahadevan delivered the ruling in her favour.

Doctors rose as Unwavering Heroes

The bench highlighted important points in their verdict. The verdict stated that “professionals rose as unwavering heroes, turning challenges into courage. Indian Medical Association’s COVID-19 registry records 748 doctors' deaths in the first wave and hundreds more in subsequent waves; one estimate noted around 798 doctors lost during the second wave alone.” It also mentioned that it was due to the hard work of medical professionals that patients could recover from COVID-19.

The Apex court’s decision comes as a huge relief to the families of medical professionals who lost their lives performing their duty during COVID-19 lockdown.

