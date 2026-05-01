Supreme Court Clears Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma in 2020 Delhi Hate Speech Case

The Supreme Court on 29 April 2026 dismissed a petition seeking registration of an FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma over alleged hate speeches made against CAA-NRC protestors in January 2020. The court held that no cognisable offence could be made out.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta upheld the findings of the Delhi High Court, which had earlier declined to intervene in the matter.

“Upon a careful consideration of the material placed on record, including the alleged speeches, the status report dated February 26, 2020 submitted before the trial court, and the reasons recorded by the courts below, we are in agreement with the conclusion that no cognizable offence is made out,” the Bench said in its order.

The case arose from a plea filed by CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and KM Tiwari, who had alleged that the speeches delivered by the two leaders while campaigning for the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election were inflammatory and capable of inciting communal hostility during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The petition referred to a rally on 27 January 2020, where Thakur led a slogan calling for violence – “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko.” The following day, Verma warned that if protesters at Shaheen Bagh were not removed they would “enter houses and rape and kill people.” The complainants had sought registration of FIRs under provisions relating to promoting enmity and outraging religious sentiments.

However, both the trial court and the Delhi High Court had refused to direct registration of FIRs. The High Court had held that the statements were “not directed against any specific community nor did they incite violence or public disorder.”