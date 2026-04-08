“Highly Derogatory, Inflammatory and Communal Tweets”: Rana Ayyub’s Tweets Under Scrutiny as Delhi High Court Orders Responses from Centre, X, Police

The Delhi High Court heard a plea against Rana Ayyub over alleged derogatory and communal tweets, and issued notices to the Centre, X Corp, and Delhi Police seeking responses.
The plea by Amita Sachdeva claims the tweets insult Hindu deities and defame Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and the Indian Army, with six posts from 2013–2017 under scrutiny.
The Court termed the matter urgent, noted an FIR has already been ordered under IPC sections, and scheduled further hearing after responses are filed.
On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, the Delhi High Court heard a plea filed by advocate Amita Sachdeva regarding a series of posts made by journalist Rana Ayyub on X. The plea alleged that the posts were derogatory towards Hindu deities and promoted anti-India sentiment. The matter was heard by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.
Justice Kaurav heard Sachdeva’s plea, in which she sought the deletion of the tweets, claiming they were derogatory and communally insensitive. While issuing notice, the Court directed the Union Government, X Corp, Delhi Police, and Ayyub to file their responses by April 9, 2026, considering the urgency of the matter. The Court also stated that the matter would be heard further on April 10, 2026.
“Let the respondents take instructions and do the needful. Let them file a response by tomorrow. Let the matter be called the day after tomorrow. The action is necessary in view of the highly derogatory, inflammatory and communal tweets posted by Respondent Number 4 [Rana Ayyub] pursuant to which an FIR has been registered on the orders of a competent court,” the Court observed. It also instructed the official representing the Delhi Police to transmit the relevant documents to X Corp and emphasized that the matter requires immediate consideration.
According to the plea filed by Sachdeva, Ayyub’s tweets not only insulted Hindu deities but also defamed Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and the Indian Army. The six tweets under scrutiny date back to 2013–2017. Sachdeva had earlier filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal seeking criminal action against Ayyub.
One of the tweets highlighted in the plea read, "Ravana didn't touch Sita even though he could. Ram didn't stand for Sita even though he should have. Ravana 1 Ram 0." This tweet was posted in 2013, while other tweets related to Savarkar and the Indian Army were posted in 2015 and 2016.
Sachdeva argued that, "That upon reading the contents of the tweets, the Petitioner, being a follower of Sanatan Dharma, was deeply hurt and aggrieved as the posts prima facie contain insults against Hindu Deities, revered historical figures, and are capable of promoting communal disharmony."
Subsequently, a trial court ordered the registration of an FIR against Ayyub after observing that “prima-facie” cognizable offences were made out under Sections 153A, 295A, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.
In this plea, Sachdeva has sought the removal of the posts, stating that despite approaching X Corp’s Grievance Appellate Committee, she was denied relief on the grounds that the matter was under judicial consideration.
The High Court clarified that its observations are at a preliminary stage, and further proceedings will continue after responses are filed by all parties.
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