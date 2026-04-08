“Highly Derogatory, Inflammatory and Communal Tweets”: Rana Ayyub’s Tweets Under Scrutiny as Delhi High Court Orders Responses from Centre, X, Police

Sachdeva argued that, "That upon reading the contents of the tweets, the Petitioner, being a follower of Sanatan Dharma, was deeply hurt and aggrieved as the posts prima facie contain insults against Hindu Deities, revered historical figures, and are capable of promoting communal disharmony."

Subsequently, a trial court ordered the registration of an FIR against Ayyub after observing that “prima-facie” cognizable offences were made out under Sections 153A, 295A, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

In this plea, Sachdeva has sought the removal of the posts, stating that despite approaching X Corp’s Grievance Appellate Committee, she was denied relief on the grounds that the matter was under judicial consideration.

The High Court clarified that its observations are at a preliminary stage, and further proceedings will continue after responses are filed by all parties.