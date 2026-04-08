Allahabad HC Allows Proceedings Against Man for Alleging that BJP-Ruled States Intimidate Muslims While ‘Trampling the Constitution’

The Allahabad High Court, on 16 March 2026, refused to quash criminal proceedings against Noor Ahmed Ajahri, Uttar Pradesh State President of the Muslim Personal Law Board, over remarks made in a viral video from 2023. The case arises from an FIR registered at Puranpur Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district for inciting communal hostility and disturbing public peace.

Following the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in April 2023, Ajahri had alleged that the encounter was a conspiracy by the Yogi Adityanath administration. He argued that governments of BJP ruled states were trying to intimidate Muslims and, by doing so, had “trampled the Constitution into the ground.”

Based on the viral video, police registered an FIR initially under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed under Section 505(2) IPC, which deals with statements promoting enmity or hatred between communities.

The applicant challenged the proceedings before the High Court, arguing that he had expressed his views as State President of the Muslim Personal Law Board during public debates and had not made statements falling within the scope of the IPC Section.

His counsel further contended that the investigation was not conducted fairly and that the magistrate took cognisance without applying judicial mind, amounting to abuse of process of law.

The State opposed the plea, arguing that the issues raised involved disputed questions of fact and required examination of evidence during trial. It further submitted that at the stage of cognisance, the court is only required to assess whether a prima facie case exists.

After hearing both sides, the High Court framed the central question as “whether the act of applicant as alleged through narration of the FIR comes under the ambit of offence mentioned in Section 505(2) IPC or not”.

The Court reproduced Section 505(2) IPC, which penalises statements intended to promote enmity or hatred between different religious, racial, or community groups.