Media Watch: “She Doesn’t Know the Fundamentals of Decency in Reporting,” Court Slams Newslaundry Anchor Manisha Pande for Language Used in Video Related to TV Today Network; Judge Issues Clarification Later

In October 2021, TV Today Network filed a suit alleging that Newslaundry published videos and articles that tarnished its reputation and made “false, malicious and derogatory” statements about its channels, anchors, and management. The media group also alleged copyright infringement, arguing that Newslaundry used its video clips extensively beyond fair use.

In July 2022, a single judge denied interim relief to TV Today. Both parties appealed the order — TV Today challenging the denial of interim relief, and Newslaundry arguing that the court’s prima facie observations could harm it.

Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, representing Newslaundry, acknowledged that some language used in the videos could have been better but argued that the case was not about language but about journalistic critique. “I take their clip and comment on it. Yes, I should have used better language. But somebody wants to shut me down,” Rao said.

Advocate Hrishikesh Baruah, appearing for TV Today Network, argued that the comments made by Pande and Newslaundry’s Abhinandan Sekhri were deflating. On the other hand, Advocate Bani Dikshit, also appearing for Newslaundry, stated that the comments, including phrases such as “nanga nach (nude dance),” must be seen in the context in which they were used in the video.

While the Court objected to the use of the word “shit,” it clarified that not all criticism amounts to disparagement.

The Court said that not every word used amounts to disparagement and that the TV Today Group cannot term every video it dislikes as disparaging. It observed that phrases such as “method anchoring,” “thoda drama thoda gimmick (little drama, little gimmick),” “soap opera,” or “killing sports journalism Aaj Tak style” amounted to criticism, not disparagement.

“Every word that they say is not disparaging. This is commenting on what you are showing. This is criticism. How is this disparaging? She is saying that you are doing it for cheap thrills, that’s not disparaging... Even if he says your programme is absolute nonsense, that’s not disparaging, that’s a comment,” the Court observed.

Many people on social media responded to the case, discussing the media and its ethics. In a post, one person wrote, “Newslaundry journalist Manisha Pande, who laughs at her own jokes because nobody else does, is badly reprimanded by the court for her gutter-level journalistic ethics.” Another person questioned, “But will @newslaundry throw her out? Will they respect the judiciary and our courts?”