Delhi High Court Orders DPS Dwarka To Reinstate 25 Students Expelled Over Non-Payment Of Hiked Fees, Criticising The School’s Management For Recurring Action

Parents Protest Outside The School

Following the notice issued by DPS Dwarka, over 100 parents had protested on Tuesday, April 1, 2026, outside the school premises. They had demanded immediate withdrawal of the order and intervention by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi. The Delhi High Court reprimanded the school for taking such a coercive action against the students, despite previous orders by the Court and clear directive from the DoE.

A bench led by Justice Jagmeet Singh condemned the school for taking similar action against students every year. The Court noted: “It can’t be that every year we will undergo the same exercise. Once that there is an order, you have to comply with it in letter and spirit. It’s not fair on your (the school’s) part. Not fair at all. Every year, the same mockery, the same exercise.”

DPS Dwarka Violated Previous Order Of The Court Of Not Removing Students Over Non-Fee Payment

The recent expulsions were a direct violation of a coordinate bench’s order passed on May 16, 2025. That directive explicitly protected students from discrimination and victimization while the fee dispute was pending. It instructed parents to deposit 50 percent of the hiked fees until the DoE took a final call on the school's unapproved fee-increase requests.

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