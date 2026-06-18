AI Deepfake Battle: Preity Zinta Gets Court Approval to Take on Google and Meta

IN HER PETITION, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta claimed that several online platforms produced, uploaded, and shared AI-generated content that violated her personality rights, copyright, and resulted in immense loss of her goodwill and reputation. She further claimed infringement of her moral rights under the Copyright Act, 1957. On June 16, 2026, Tuesday, the Bombay High Court permitted Zinta, the actress turned entrepreneur, to sue Google LLC as well as various other platforms over alleged breach of her personality rights through memes, deep fake videos, manipulated images, and AI-generated chatbot personas.

According to a Bar and Bench report, the court has allowed Zinta to institute a substantive civil suit against Google LLC, social media platforms, various websites, and other entities that are involved in creating, circulating, and profiting from content featuring her likeness without authorization.

See also: Australia has already banned social media for under 16s – Here’s What the UK can learn from the experience

Bombay High Court’s Take

Justice Abhay Ahuja allowed Preity Zinta’s petition seeking leave of letters patent, thus permitting the actor to file an injunction suit. Since the AI-generated content and images were posted on online platforms and various respondent parties had their offices outside Mumbai, part of the cause of action had arisen outside the jurisdiction of the court, the bench noticed.

By granting the leave of letters patent, the Bombay High Court stated that it would possess the authority to consider, examine, and resolve the case. After considering the submissions, Justice Abhay Ahuja accepted the arguments presented on behalf of Preity Zinta and granted her leave to file the proposed suit.

In her statement to the court, Preity Zinta asserted that the improper use of her image or likeness represents a breach of her personal rights. The Bollywood actress further said that the actions in question constitute copyright infringement, damage to her reputation and goodwill, and breach of her moral rights under Section 62 of the Copyright Act, 1957.

See also: Social Media Overtakes Traditional Media as Top News Source, Reuters Study Finds

Preity Zinta’s Bollywood Comeback

Preity Zinta is all set to make a powerful Bollywood comeback with the movie 'Batwara 1947', alongside Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and several other performers. The film is particularly significant for her fans as it marks Preity Zinta's long-awaited comeback to Bollywood after a prolonged absence from mainstream Hindi cinema.

Currently worries regarding AI-generated content, deepfakes, and unauthorized usage of celebrities' and other persons’ personalities have escalated worldwide, it is expected that this case will contribute to the developing debate on the legal matters relating to personality rights, copyright infringement, and digital identity.

(Edited By Khushboo Singh)

Suggested reading:

