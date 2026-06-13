Redefining Engineering Education: IIT Jammu Launches Unified Engineering Program for AI, Robotics and Emerging Technologies

THE INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Jammu, has introduced a new undergraduate program ‘Unified Engineering’ for JEE advanced candidates. This course is being launched to offer students an alternative traditional branch-based approach for seeking engineering education. Students who are looking for an interdisciplinary approach to engineering education can apply for IIT, Jammu BTech in Unified Engineering program. The candidates must note that this course will be available for those seeking admission through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced process and for those who want to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority counselling. Visit institute's website for details.

According to the details shared by the IIT, Jammu, this newly introduced course will offer a different curriculum that will include concepts from various disciplines including AI, Robotics, and future technologies. Interested candidates can get complete details about the program at the institute's official website. The institute said that this is intended to equip candidates with the ability to work across technologies and industries for a bright future. This course will provide advanced practical training and interdisciplinary coursework, giving students exposure to emerging technologies.

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"We wanted to create a program where learning feels like an active engineering experience rather than a classroom chore. Unified Engineering is built to give students the mindset, skills and adaptability they need to lead the next generation of tech innovation", Dr. Navneet Kumar, Program Chair, UE, IIT Jammu said in the press statement.

Area of Special Focus:

Those students who are enrolling in the BTech in Unified Engineering program will have opportunities to explore these fields. The fields are mentioned below:

1. Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

2. Energy and Sustainability

3. Smart Mobility and Electric Vehicles

4. Intelligent Systems and AI-driven Technologies

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The BTech program is open to those students who are qualifying through JEE Advanced and willing to get admission into IIT, Jammu through the counselling process of JoSAA. The institute has described this particular course as a future-focused engineering program that will prepare graduates for a technology-driven and AI driven world.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu will ensure that students get direct exposure to various startups, research opportunities, and top global companies such as Amazon, TCS, IBM, Samsung, Intel, Siemens, ABB, Nokia, Dell Technologies, Flipkart, HP, and Hitachi Energy. The students will be prepared for surviving in versatile, cross-functional roles like systems engineers, product development engineers, automation specialists and AI professionals.

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