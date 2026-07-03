Bombay HC: Citizens Cannot Be “Enslaved” By The Government For Protesting

State Defends, Court Rejects

The state had defended the ban by pointing out that the protests went ahead despite police denying permission for them, arguing this justified the crackdown. The court was unconvinced, holding that the activist's speeches and the resulting crowds while they caused some traffic disruption, did not amount to the kind of threat to public order that externment law was designed to address.

Maharashtra Politics had a melt of heart. Justice Jamdar also had a lighter aside for Chaudhary, suggesting, given the political defections underway in Maharashtra, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs crossing over to the Eknath Shinde-led faction, that he too might consider switching sides to see his pending FIRs cleared up. The judge additionally indicated he would consider imposing costs on the police officers responsible for the externment order.

Why is It Necessary

The ruling comes as a reminder that externment, a colonial-era policing tool meant to address genuine threats to public order, cannot be repurposed to silence political opposition or protest. By anchoring his decision in fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, Justice Jamdar has reinforced that dissent against government policy, however vocal, is not by itself a law-and-order problem. The order is likely to be closely watched by activists and civil liberties groups who have long flagged the use of externment and preventive-detention laws against protesters and political dissidents across the country.