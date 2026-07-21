Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: Supreme Court Advises Formation of New SIT After Status Report Submitted by UP Govt Officers

ON JULY 20, 2026, while hearing pleas related to the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement, the Supreme Court suggested the formation of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a senior IPS officer. The order follows the submission of the status report from the SIT formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on July 19, 2026.

The Supreme Court showed skepticism over the rising pleas related to the Ram Mandir donation theft, as a few petitioners even sought a CBI-led investigation. A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana passed the order, while also issuing a caution against the politicisation of the embezzlement case.

Supreme Court Dissatisfied with Existing SIT?

The full details of the Supreme Court hearing have not been made public, though reports have confirmed the apex court's latest suggestion to form a new SIT. It is not clear whether the bench was dissatisfied with the current probe, but the suggestion of a new one does raise that question.

The current SIT was formed by the UP government on June 13, 2026, to probe the donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. However, an FIR was filed nearly two weeks later, on June 25, 2026, leading to the arrest of eight individuals. This prompted investigations by both the police and the SIT into the matter. On Sunday, July 19, 2026, the state government-formed SIT submitted its status report to the Supreme Court, which was reviewed by the bench.

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While the contents of the report haven't been made public, the Supreme Court's suggestion to involve a senior IPS officer in the case has led to speculation that it is dissatisfied with the ongoing probe. However, the apex court suggested the new SIT while hearing multiple petitions seeking a CBI-led investigation into the donation theft.

Fakhrul Hasan Chand, Samajwadi Party spokesperson, arrived at the same conclusion, claiming that the apex court is clearly not satisfied with the current probe, which is why it has demanded a new investigating team.

While talking to IANS, Hasan Chand said, "The biggest question is that the Supreme Court must have examined the SIT report that was submitted in a sealed cover, and it is evident that the Court was not satisfied with that SIT report. That is why a new SIT has been constituted. The Samajwadi Party believes this concerns the faith of crores of followers of Sanatan Dharma. The temple of Lord Shri Ram was built under the directions of the Supreme Court, but it was the Bharatiya Janata Party that decided who would be included in that committee. Now, if allegations of donation theft and misappropriation of offerings have surfaced against those very members, questions must also be raised about the government."

However, the Supreme Court cautioned people against politicising the case.

"Do Not Politicise the Issue": Supreme Court on Ram Mandir Donation Embezzlement

Hearing the petition, CJI Surya Kant said, "We are only putting a word of caution. Don't play any politics. The courts are not meant for this. Don't politicise the issue. It is a simple prima facie case of commission of an offence."

Opposition leaders from the AAP, Congress, and the Samajwadi Party have repeatedly targeted the ruling BJP government, which was at the forefront of the Ram Mandir's construction following the Supreme Court verdict in 2019. However, since the donation theft came to light, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who performed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the sacred temple, has not issued any statement.

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