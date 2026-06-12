Ram Mandir Donation Row: Temple Trust Successor Seeks Probe, BJP Leader Brijbhushan Singh Alleges Involvement of “Very Powerful People”

The allegations of an alleged fund theft scam started spreading after a video of Mahipal Singh — former accounts in-charge at the Ram temple, accusing the bank team of deliberate mishandling of the cash donations that the temple receives. In the video, Singh claimed that he worked at the temple from 2021 to 2023 as the in charge of the accounts of the temple. During his tenure, as cited by ThePrint, Singh alleged that irregularities in the temple donation funds have been going on for a prolonged period.

He even claimed that he had discovered such discrepancies which were disregarded by upper authorities after he flagged them. Singh further alleged that there were more bundles of money in the boxes after the completion of counting and packing them into the boxes. The number differed from what was officially recorded. He claimed that once he discovered lakhs of rupees which were not mentioned in the books.

He alleges that after the cash bundles were counted and packed, some boxes contained more bundles of money than what was officially recorded. Singh says that in one such case, officials checked a box again and discovered several lakhs of rupees hidden inside that had not been entered in the records.

In the video, he purported that bank employees and trust staff had been colluding to carry out the donation scam. Singh even claimed that during his tenure, records of silver and gold donations were also manipulated.