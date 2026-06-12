Ram Mandir Donation Row: Temple Trust Successor Seeks Probe, BJP Leader Brijbhushan Singh Alleges Involvement of “Very Powerful People”

Key Points:
Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor of Ram Temple Trust president, demanded an impartial probe in the Shri Ram Janmabhomi Mandir Donation Row.
Former accounts in-charge of Ram Mandir, Mahipal Singh, accuses the bank team of deliberate mishandling of the cash donations and such discrepancies were disregarded by upper authorities when he flagged them.
BJP leader Brijbhushan Singh told the media that he doesn't "have the courage to speak the truth right now" as he will get into trouble if he spoke out.
“ONLY GOD WILL CONDUCT INVESTIGATION,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor of Ram Temple Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das amid the ongoing Ram temple donation row. The case has gained spotlight after various allegations on the alleged irregularities happening in the donation fund. The alleged amount of theft as reported by Bhaskar English stands at Rs 7 crore.
Among the many voices raising questions regarding the alleged scam in handling temple funds, Mahant Kaml Nayan Das — successor of Ram Temple Trust president — has stated that an impartial probe is needed in the case accusing the investigators of practicing dishonesty. He said that, “One side is making allegations against the other, while questions are also being raised over the integrity and transparency of those conducting the probe" adding that any wrongdoers will be punished.
The controversy rose to prominence after Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav made a post on X alleging temple fund mismanagement. “This is an utterly shameful situation for the temple trust. No one is coming forward to offer any explanation.” Questioning the government’s silence he added, “There is a demand for the court to take suo motu cognizance, as this is directly linked to the deep faith in Lord Ram held by the entire Sanatan society at a global level.”
The allegations of an alleged fund theft scam started spreading after a video of Mahipal Singh — former accounts in-charge at the Ram temple, accusing the bank team of deliberate mishandling of the cash donations that the temple receives. In the video, Singh claimed that he worked at the temple from 2021 to 2023 as the in charge of the accounts of the temple. During his tenure, as cited by ThePrint, Singh alleged that irregularities in the temple donation funds have been going on for a prolonged period.
He even claimed that he had discovered such discrepancies which were disregarded by upper authorities after he flagged them. Singh further alleged that there were more bundles of money in the boxes after the completion of counting and packing them into the boxes. The number differed from what was officially recorded. He claimed that once he discovered lakhs of rupees which were not mentioned in the books.
He alleges that after the cash bundles were counted and packed, some boxes contained more bundles of money than what was officially recorded. Singh says that in one such case, officials checked a box again and discovered several lakhs of rupees hidden inside that had not been entered in the records.
In the video, he purported that bank employees and trust staff had been colluding to carry out the donation scam. Singh even claimed that during his tenure, records of silver and gold donations were also manipulated.
BJP leader Brijbushan Singh has responded to the ongoing donation manipulation row at Ram Temple saying he is in no position to tell the truth. On June 10, 2026 Singh told the reporters, “If I speak the truth, I will get into trouble because they are very powerful people. I do not have the courage to speak the truth right now.” The BJP leader did not mention any specific names and added, “if the time comes, I will speak.”
Champat Rai, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary, maintains that Trust’s finances are routinely audited, which include Temple’s income and donation box. According to him the audit is carried out by trustees and volunteers of the Trust along with officials of the State Bank of India (SBI).
He said, “So far, no case of misappropriation or theft of donation funds has come to light. Amid questions raised by opposition leaders and allegations of financial irregularities, the trust maintains that all its operations are being conducted with complete transparency.”
However, Akhilesh Yadav, President of Samajwadi Party, dismisses Temple Trust’s explanation, demanding more transparency into its funding. “It seems that this is something very routine which happens every week. It is so routine that they don’t think it is noteworthy,” he said. He demanded accountability from the ruling party BJP and said that he had received information about filing an FIR in the future.
SP President demands a judicial enquiry into this matter, saying that Trust’s internal enquiry without independent probe is clearly a move from BJP to subdue major findings in the donation row.
Suggested Reading: