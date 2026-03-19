“Manage Crowds, Don’t Restrict Faith”: Allahabad High Court Orders Removal of Namaz Worshipers Cap in Sambhal, UP; Emphasizes State’s Duty to Protect Religious Rights

The Court’s Reprimand

The bench did not mince words when addressing the state's law-and-order defense. In its February 27, 2026, order, the Court bluntly stated that if the Sambhal authorities could not manage a large crowd, they should resign or seek a transfer.

The Court emphasized, “It is the duty of the State to ensure that every community is able to offer worship peacefully in the designated place of worship.” It further noted that if the site is indeed a private property, as previously held, individuals have the right to perform worship there without requiring prior permission from the State. The bench clarified that such crowd restrictions can generally only be imposed in public spaces, not on private properties used for religious functions.

The Final Verdict

During the final hearing on March 16, 2026, the bench led by Justice Atul Sreedharan reviewed the petitioner's evidence and established that the land has been consistently used as a site for offering Namaz since 1995. The Court observed that while the land does not contain a traditional mosque structure, it clearly features a two-story structure on the left and two washrooms on the right, facilitating the gatherings.

Ruling in favor of the petitioner, the Court ordered the local authorities to remove any cap on the number of worshippers and directed the police to ensure law and order in the area.

Reflecting on the cultural fabric of the nation, the bench beautifully noted: “The glory of this republic of 1.4 billion of the earth's humanity lies in her resilience and strength, arising from her historical, religious, cultural and linguistic diversity, like no other nation state on this planet with every major religion, culture and varied languages having co-existed for centuries in peace, harmony and mutual respect, formalised by Article 25 of the Constitution of India after the same came into force.”

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