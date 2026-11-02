“Apply for citizenship”: Bombay High Court accepts Imran Khan's apology over CJP protest, extends interim relief

Court on Imran Khan's Leave India Notice Case

Imran Khan challenged the Leave India Notice and moved to the Bombay High Court, seeking interim protection against deportation. The court had earlier postponed the deportation deadline of October 28, 2026, and has now extended the interim protection following Monday's hearing. The court has given the Delhi Belly actor time to respond to the FRRO notice.

According to the Bar and Bench, the court said that OCI cardholders like Imran Khan do not enjoy the same rights as Indian citizens. "You are an OCI holder, you are distinct from Indian citizens. You have no right to protest. The right to protest is not available to OCI," the court said. The court also observed that the protest in question was related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which did not directly concern the actor. "You will have to categorically make a statement that you had no association with the protests etc. Because the agitation was with regards to SIR, with which you have no concern at all."

The court also questioned Khan about his motive for attending the protest and asked whether he had any association with the organisation holding it. "You need to clarify, were you there for protests or for some other work? You will have to categorically make a statement that you had no association with the protests etc. Because the agitation was with regards to SIR, with which you have no concern at all," the bench said, as quoted by LiveLaw.

The court also questioned Khan about why he had never applied for Indian citizenship despite living in India since childhood. "Apply for citizenship. You have stayed here, worked here."