Bollywood Actor Imran Khan Asked to Leave India Days After Detention at Mumbai Protest Demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

FRRO Notice Against Bollywood Actor Imran Khan

The notice directing Imran Khan to leave India was issued under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. He took part in the protest against the CEC and was detained while protesting alongside his partner, actor Lekha Washington, and his cousin Zayne Marie Khan. All three were later released by the Mumbai Police later on October 10, 2026.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya sought action against the actor for taking part in the protest. He had earlier filed a complaint at Gamdevi Police Station in Mumbai regarding the alleged violation of the law governing foreign citizens. Somaiya posted on X writing, “Imran Khan should be charged for taking part in illegal political agitation, violation of OCI Provisions, VISA conditions.... Foreign Citizen don't have similar rights as Indian Citizens.”

He welcomed the notice by FRRO against Bollywood actor Imran Khan and wrote, “FIR 813 against Imran Khan at Gamdevi Police Station at 11.30pm on 10 Oct.” He said that action against the actor had been taken within five days of his raising the issue and shared screenshots of the complaint being filed.

OCI cardholders in India receive a lifelong visa to stay in the country, but they cannot vote or participate in elections. However, the law does not necessarily require prior permission to participate in a public protest, while Article 19 of the Indian Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly only to Indian citizens.

Imran Khan was born in 1983 in Madison, Wisconsin, in the United States, and moved to India with his mother at the age of three. The actor has been visiting his father in the United States since then, but both his family and career are based in India. After receiving the notice, Imran Khan is reportedly planning to approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the notice issued by the FRRO.