Bollywood Actor Imran Khan Asked to Leave India Days After Detention at Mumbai Protest Demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

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DELHI BELLY ACTOR Imran Khan, who is well known for his romantic comedy movies, has been given a deadline by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave India by October 28, 2026. He took part in a political protest on October 10, 2026, at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to the police, by taking part in the protest, Khan allegedly violated the Immigration and Foreigners Act because he does not hold an Indian citizenship.
The Mumbai Police have therefore asked the Bollywood actor to leave the country by October 28, 2026. Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, holds United States citizenship and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card rather than Indian citizenship. According to the police, he took part in the protest organised by the youth-led satirical political movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and allegedly violated the Act.
The notice directing Imran Khan to leave India was issued under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. He took part in the protest against the CEC and was detained while protesting alongside his partner, actor Lekha Washington, and his cousin Zayne Marie Khan. All three were later released by the Mumbai Police later on October 10, 2026.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya sought action against the actor for taking part in the protest. He had earlier filed a complaint at Gamdevi Police Station in Mumbai regarding the alleged violation of the law governing foreign citizens. Somaiya posted on X writing, “Imran Khan should be charged for taking part in illegal political agitation, violation of OCI Provisions, VISA conditions.... Foreign Citizen don't have similar rights as Indian Citizens.”
He welcomed the notice by FRRO against Bollywood actor Imran Khan and wrote, “FIR 813 against Imran Khan at Gamdevi Police Station at 11.30pm on 10 Oct.” He said that action against the actor had been taken within five days of his raising the issue and shared screenshots of the complaint being filed.
OCI cardholders in India receive a lifelong visa to stay in the country, but they cannot vote or participate in elections. However, the law does not necessarily require prior permission to participate in a public protest, while Article 19 of the Indian Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly only to Indian citizens.
Imran Khan was born in 1983 in Madison, Wisconsin, in the United States, and moved to India with his mother at the age of three. The actor has been visiting his father in the United States since then, but both his family and career are based in India. After receiving the notice, Imran Khan is reportedly planning to approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the notice issued by the FRRO.
The news of Imran Khan being asked to leave India quickly went viral on social media, with many people sharing and questioning the action taken by the Mumbai Police.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan wrote, “What about the Canadian National Akshay Kumar? Is chanting Modi ki jai on social media not political activity? Or pro BJP political activities are allowed but anything that offends the BJP is not allowed?”
Another person wrote, “You've got to be kidding me. You're going to deport Imran Khan? For finally becoming a Ranjor ka Rathor? At this point, the government can keep shooting itself in the foot. We'll just replace them in 2029.” Another wrote, “This is going to be a PR nightmare for the establishment. It's not going to stick in the courts and Imran's one of the most loved actors, he's going to get support from every corner!”
Others questioned Imran Khan's actions, arguing that foreign nationals are not allowed to participate in protests in India. One person wrote, “He is a US citizen … As per Indian law and most countries' law; other countries are not allowed to join in protest of the country you are staying … Most people know this,” while another wrote, “Right step. Indians will decide for India. No foreign citizen nor nation must be allowed to interfere.”
Another person wrote, “So, he knows the rules set by the GOI and still chose to attend the protest. Clearly, it looks more like an attempt to gain visibility on social media than genuine support for the protest. Just a thought.”
(Proofread by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)
[Rh/VP/AR]
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