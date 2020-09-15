Let’s Celebrate World Negroni Week!

If you’re already feeling mid-week blues (work from home has that affect) then you may need to join in celebrating World Negroni Week.

No we didn’t just make that up, Negroni Week is celebrated across the globe from 14th September to 20th September 2020, and why not join in the tipple. In recent years, the Negroni cocktail has become so popular that it has been able to support a charity initiative called Negroni Week, during which more than a thousand bars and restaurants around the world participate. However this year it’s a digital only fundraising initiative started for the much needed bars and restaurant workers who are going through a tough time due to the pandemic.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn for more updates.

Join in the fun with Evonne Eadie – Diageo Brand Ambassador, Diageo India by making the classic cocktail at home:

NEGRONI

Ingredients:

– 30ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin

– 30ml Rosso Antico

– 30ml Campari

Also read: Let’s Protect Those At Risk Of Infections On World Lymphoma Awareness Day

Method:

– Add all ingredients to a mixing glass full of ice.

– Stir to dilute.

– Strain into a chilled rocks glass with fresh ice.

– Garnish with an orange slice or twist. (IANS)