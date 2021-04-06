Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Home Business LG Collaborates With Telecom Operators To Establish AI services
BusinessLead StoryScience & Technology

LG Collaborates With Telecom Operators To Establish AI services

After designing a joint framework, LG says it aims to commercialise offerings that support AI systems

AI services
LG is one of the leading home appliance manufacturers in the world. Wikimedia Commons

LG Electronics said on Tuesday that it plans to develop cross-platform artificial intelligence (AI)-powered services with KT Corp, South Korea’s major telecom operator, to expand the use of its human-like algorithm.

A day after announcing to wind up its mobile business, LG says it plans to commercialize services that support AI platforms from both companies after developing a joint interface.

The two companies recently verified compatibility between LG’s ThinQ and KT’s GiGA Genie AI platforms.

The South Korean tech giant tested its smart mirror to find out whether its smart home solutions can work with KT’s AI platform that provides radio, music, and other digital services, reports Yonhap news agency.

AI services
To extend the use of its human-like algorithm, LG Electronics is designing cross-platform AI-powered services. Pixabay

LG, one of the world’s largest home appliance makers, said it expects the company’s smart mirror to be a hub of AI services at home but will expand usability in other consumer electronics products in cooperation with KT.

Their collaboration is the latest achievement from AI One Team, a local industry-academic AI research group whose members include Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, LG Uplus Corp, Dongwon Group, and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

LG has been trying to expand the ecosystem of its AI platform in recent years, emphasizing the strategies of open platforms, open partnership, and open connectivity.

Leaving its ill-fated mobile business behind, LG Electronics will zero in on bolstering promising sectors, like vehicle components, connected devices, and artificial intelligence (AI), hoping that the segments will fill the hole left by its money-losing unit. (IANS/KB)

