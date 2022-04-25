This summer, get fashion & beauty shortcuts with these upcoming launches

We often get busy with the hustle and bustle called life and miss out on all the new launches of the season, only to discover a product when it's too late.
For your summer needs, we have curated a list of the latest offerings across brands to get you up to speed. Take a look:
Quench Botanics
Is Summer a bummer? Don't worry! Quench's all-new refreshing, rejuvenating, and intensely rehydrating, rice-based skincare range revitalizes your skin. The 4 new rice-based K-Beauty products include Quench Mesmerice Intense Repair Serum, Mesmerice Ultra-Nourishing Cream Mask, Mesmerice Gentle Exfoliation Cream Face Wash and Clay Mask, and Mesmerice Nourishing Hand Creaminyour skincare routine to nourish and rehydrate your skin.
Travel-friendly skincare by Quench Botanics
Everyone loves to travel! And with summer right around the corner, the adventure junkies inside us can barely wait to come out. However, traveling in this summer heat comes with a heavy price to pay. That's right! You pay with your skin. (Literally!) Unless you don't mind carrying huge bottles of lotions and serums which is a bummer. Quench Botanics travel-friendly hydrating kit which is great for travel and on-the-go glow!
Priced at Rs 647/- Avaialble on https://www.quenchbotanics.com/products/copy-of-hydrating-kit
Arelang's Espresso Shot
Get rid of those hot flashes and nasty mood swings by indulging in the rekindle cocoa bar by Caim Arelang Naturals. This gluten-free bar is an exceptional fix for hot flashes, mood swings, menstrual discomfort, decreasing libido, and loss of calcium. These sugar-conscious cocoa bars with ingredients like flaxseeds, saffron, shatawar, etc. are mindfully crafted to give your body the essential nutrients to balance your hormones.
Priced at Rs 1,299/- Quantity - 280 GM (20g * 14 Bars) Available on https://arelang.com/
The Le Creuset Hydration bottle
This Summer, Get your ultimate lifestyle companion - the Le Creuset Hydration bottle
The hydration bottle is the first of its kind from iconic cookware brand Le Creuset and is available in a rainbow of classic shades to complement an existing kitchen collection or provide a pop of contrasting color to your desk or gym bag. With a sleek and stylish design in both matte and gloss finishes.
With a five-year guarantee, this 500ml stainless steel bottle is created with Le Creuset's signature commitment to outstanding quality, design, and performance with a double-walled exterior and interior that keeps liquids cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours.
Swarovski teams up with Adidas with the limited collection predator edge crystal
Brilliance on the football field just got given a whole new meaning! Swarovski unveils its latest Adidas partnership with the striking Predator Edge Crystal limited collection. Adorned with electrifying Swarovski crystals, the timeless core of Adidas style, its most premium treatment yet as the newly unveiled crystal lights up the night adorning the feet of some of the world's leading players.
MAC cosmetics India launches MAC stack mascara
Introducing MAC Stack Mascara, the biggest breakthrough in mascara technology, created to stack against and supersede the competition to become the #1 mascara formulation on the market. Over two years in the making, the criteria were simple: to meet every mascara need in one product. With customization at its core, MAC Stack Mascara is mascara your way, every day.
L'Oreal Professionnel Paris Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Shampoo
Summertime is synonymous with a whole lot of sunshine and several outdoor activities. While your skin is protected with all the sunscreen, how is your hair feeling? From soaking up the sun to swimming, there's a good chance all that warm weather fun is stressing your tresses. Don't let longer days damage your locks. Restore the health of your hair with these game-changing products:
Summer makes your hair frizzy - During the summer, hair often absorbs moisture from the air, making it turn frizzy. Hence, we suggest using the L'Oreal Professionnel Paris Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Shampoo, an expert smoothing shampoo to tame frizzy hair. This shampoo controls frizzy hair with the power of the Pro-Keratin complex, leaving the hair feeling soft, smooth, and shiny.
SUGAR Cosmetics' Mettle Priming Balm!
With SUGAR Cosmetics' new launch, the Mettle Priming Balm, you can achieve flawless skin - No filter necessary! Indulge in luxe beauty with a one-of-a-kind velvety smooth face primer that has a creamy balm texture. A unique addition to our premium Mettle Makeup Range; this pore-blurring face priming balm intensely moisturizes, blurs out pores, and fine lines, and smoothes your skin texture beautifully.
The oil-free face priming formula is a perfect makeup and skincare hybrid that makes your makeup last up to 16 hours smudge-proof! Your skin will love this formula as it is 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free! Talking about looking slick, don't forget to check out the classy, travel-friendly compact case with a handy puff applicator for easy on-the-go use. Rely on this magical super hydrating face primer to create a smooth canvas, and see the magic unfold in a single swipe! (AA/IANS)