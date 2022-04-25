This summer, get fashion & beauty shortcuts with these upcoming launches

We often get busy with the hustle and bustle called life and miss out on all the new launches of the season, only to discover a product when it's too late.

For your summer needs, we have curated a list of the latest offerings across brands to get you up to speed. Take a look:

Quench Botanics

Is Summer a bummer? Don't worry! Quench's all-new refreshing, rejuvenating, and intensely rehydrating, rice-based skincare range revitalizes your skin. The 4 new rice-based K-Beauty products include Quench Mesmerice Intense Repair Serum, Mesmerice Ultra-Nourishing Cream Mask, Mesmerice Gentle Exfoliation Cream Face Wash and Clay Mask, and Mesmerice Nourishing Hand Creaminyour skincare routine to nourish and rehydrate your skin.

Travel-friendly skincare by Quench Botanics

Everyone loves to travel! And with summer right around the corner, the adventure junkies inside us can barely wait to come out. However, traveling in this summer heat comes with a heavy price to pay. That's right! You pay with your skin. (Literally!) Unless you don't mind carrying huge bottles of lotions and serums which is a bummer. Quench Botanics travel-friendly hydrating kit which is great for travel and on-the-go glow!

Priced at Rs 647/- Avaialble on https://www.quenchbotanics.com/products/copy-of-hydrating-kit

Arelang's Espresso Shot

Get rid of those hot flashes and nasty mood swings by indulging in the rekindle cocoa bar by Caim Arelang Naturals. This gluten-free bar is an exceptional fix for hot flashes, mood swings, menstrual discomfort, decreasing libido, and loss of calcium. These sugar-conscious cocoa bars with ingredients like flaxseeds, saffron, shatawar, etc. are mindfully crafted to give your body the essential nutrients to balance your hormones.

Priced at Rs 1,299/- Quantity - 280 GM (20g * 14 Bars) Available on https://arelang.com/

The Le Creuset Hydration bottle

This Summer, Get your ultimate lifestyle companion - the Le Creuset Hydration bottle

The hydration bottle is the first of its kind from iconic cookware brand Le Creuset and is available in a rainbow of classic shades to complement an existing kitchen collection or provide a pop of contrasting color to your desk or gym bag. With a sleek and stylish design in both matte and gloss finishes.

With a five-year guarantee, this 500ml stainless steel bottle is created with Le Creuset's signature commitment to outstanding quality, design, and performance with a double-walled exterior and interior that keeps liquids cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours.