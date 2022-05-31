Pune's nostalgia-inspired culinary destination

The chefs transform ordinary fruit and vegetables into works of art. Chocolate Chikoo, a toffee-flavoured mousse with a spiced chikoo and blueberry filling moulded into the shape of a chickoo and coated in dark chocolate, is one such dish.



While it celebrates everyday ingredients, the team also spends time researching and obtaining ingredients from all over the country. The chefs serve a snack made with chakli flour, accompanied by green pea and coriander puree, fresh butter, and grated smoked Bandel cheese, an indigenous unripe, salted soft variety of cheese brought to India by the Portuguese and now only available in towns near Kolkata, on one of their sit-down dinner menus.



Poornima believes in conscious collaboration. They get their produce from non-profit organisations such as 14 Trees Foundations, which has been restoring native green cover on ecologically degraded patches of barren hills near Pune. Poornima is also creating a community of mindful eaters. It has been able to source produce directly from small farms and tribal villages throughout Maharashtra with the assistance of family and friends. Their wild honey, for example, comes from a tribal village near the Bhimashankar sanctuary.



The backstories delivered with each dish are another aspect that distinguishes the dining experience at Aragma. Without a doubt, flavour is inextricably linked with memory and emotion. Poornima engages guests with anecdotes about the ingredients and the land that produced them, as well as the fantastical recipes they inspire. When she tells the story of her boozy pudding, for example, one can vividly imagine walking through a tribal forest picking Mahua flowers. Her stories evoke memories, which enhances the dining experience even more.



Schedule a sit-down dinner, a home-delivered meal, or a cooking class. Aragma Food Studio's sit-down dinners start at INR 2800+ tax. Private diners can have their meals customised.

(AS/IANS)