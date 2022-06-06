Willpower to Go On: Psychology for Self Control by Jonah Engler

By: Karen Anthony

There are hundreds of things in our lives that require strong will and self-control. How often does it happen to you that you give in to a desire? How often do you try to resist something but end up doing it anyway? This right here is the lack of willpower, a human trait that we all need at some point of time in our lives.

Jonah Engler says that willpower is one of the most significant human traits and that everyone needs to develop it. People succeed in different walks of their lives when they develop good habits and practice self-control. However, these things are easier said than done and it takes a lot of motivation and willpower to achieve this.

Let’s take a look at how Jonah Engler explains the psychology of self-control and willpower!

What are the Sources of Self-Control and Willpower According to Jonah Engler?

A lot of people believe that they would be able to perform better in their lives if only they had a little more self-control or willpower. And honestly, they are not wrong at all because this is what willpower means. It is the ability for people to resist short-term desires and temptationsso they can achievetheirgoals in life.

Here is why self-control and willpower are deemed so important by Jonah Engler:

Willpower Enhances Decision-Making Capabilities

When people make self-control an essential part of their lives, they make better and more informed decisions. When you know what your goals are, you will know which decision leads to what consequences and will decide accordingly.

Exercising self-control becomes more difficult after making a decision. So, you need to make sure that you stand clear on what outcomes you expect from the decisions you make. It will help you stay more headstrong and strong-willed, says Jonah Engler.

Self-Control Helps You FOCUS More - Jonah Engler

One of the most significant benefits of having strong willpower and self-control is an improved attention span. When you have a strong sense of discipline, you easily avoid distractions that would otherwise disrupt your focus on the task at hand. It also helps you perform to the best of your abilities as you can set aside negative thoughts to just focus on what you do.

According to Jonah Engler, people who have lower self-control do not perform well under pressure. On the contrary, people who have a strong will and sense of control do better in high-pressure situations.

Willpower Helps You Excel and Succeed

As discussed earlier, willpower and self-control help you beat temptations and distractions. When you do not deviate from your path and goals, you tend to succeed and excel at whatever you do.

When people practice self-control they put all of their energy and time into being productive and producing good outcomes at the workplace. This leads them to success and helps them get better opportunities compared to their peers.

In a Nutshell

Self-control plays a very important role in shaping a person's outlook on life. As Jonah Engler suggests, willpower and self-control help you excel in your field, focus more on the job at hand, and it also improves your decision-making capabilities. It is extremely important for people to develop will and self-control in order to live productive and peaceful lives.

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)