Skincare for the monsoon season, guided by experts

Does the very thought of going out in monsoon scare you? With the onset of monsoon and slow transition from the summers, not only do we experience showers or the fluctuation in temperature but several skin problems too. Considering many people have worked remotely for about a year (or more), returning to a pre-pandemic workplace environment can take some preparation and mindset shifts, one of them is taking care of your skin.

As we head back to the office, the increased exposure to sunlight and sudden showers can lead to dry and irritated skin, acne breakouts, tanning, sunburns, and inflammation, among others. Therefore, it becomes very important to tackle these itchy problems as they can lead to serious skin diseases and cause prolonged skin damage.

Cetaphil, an expert trusted brand has brought some simple solutions to all of your skin problems as the weather changes:

Dry Irritated skin: The sun is excellent at draining moisture away from surfaces, including our skin. This is why, after spending time in the sun, our skin often feels dry and itchy. To prevent the drying effects of the sun, use a non-oily, non-sweaty moisturizer. You may also use it in combination with a moderate cooling cleaner.