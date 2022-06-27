The complete guide to buying right Maternity Bra

Finding the right Fit

The following tips might come in handy while selecting the correcting fit for your maternity bra:

Begin by measuring around your body, only under the arms. Round up to the next even number if the measurement is an odd number.

Cup size - measure the fullest part of your bust, making sure the tape is flat against your back and level all the way around. If the cup covers your breasts without spilling out and the band is level all the way around without riding up in the back, you've found your perfect fit bra!

Don't skip out on trying them on; it's the only way to know if you've found the right bra.

As a result, we can safely conclude that purchasing a maternity bra should not be as difficult as it appears at first. Choose a store that offers fitting so that the trained attendants can guide you to the perfect fit.

Material

Cotton, spandex, and nylon

The fabric you choose will be directly proportional to the level of comfort you expect from your maternity bra. The weather and your body temperature are important considerations when choosing fabrics for your maternity bra. It is recommended that you choose breathable fabric because you may sweat more underneath or between your breasts during your pregnancy. As a result, choose natural fabrics like cotton and silk for your everyday underwear. You can always have spares in nylon and spandex on hand for days when you just want to change!

Wired or non-wired

The concern with wearing an underwire bra during pregnancy is that the wire may obstruct blood flow and interfere with milk ducts and production, which begins before your baby arrives. Given the gravity of the situation, it is best to avoid wearing an underwire bra when your breast size is growing, as it can interfere with glandular function.