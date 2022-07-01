This monsoon, the best thing you could do is to add herbs to your tea

The rainy monsoon season is all about hot tea, relaxing on the balcony, and watching the rain. But the temperature comes with it its fair share of colds, coughs, and sneezes. How can avoid falling sick? Well, herbs can come to your rescue!

Tea is one of our favorite beverages, adding the power of herbs can do wonders. To boost wellness throughout the rainy season, these wonderful plants are simple to combine with our beloved cup of tea.

Here are a few herbs that add taste to tea and also look after your body:

Turmeric

When it starts to rain, turmeric, which contains the strength of curcumin, desmethoxycurcumin, and bis-desmethoxycurcumin, can fortify the inner core of our bodies. Due to the herb's antibacterial characteristics, it can treat numerous infections that arise during the monsoon season. Turmeric tea has additional advantages for our weight loss program.

Tulsi

In the realm of therapeutic herbs, Tulsi is a legendary rockstar. One cup of Tulsi blended tea will alleviate chest congestion, unclog our noses, and put an end to the illness. Vitamin A, D, iron, fiber, and other components found in tulsi help destroy bacteria and improve immunity. Additionally, tulsi is a fantastic herb for maintaining good oral and dental health.