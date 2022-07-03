Does your job offer you a Hybrid Workplace?

Due to shifting demands on both employees and employers since the start of the pandemic, the significance of employee engagement has increased dramatically. Organizations have understood they must develop employee engagement tools and procedures by this growth because the hybrid work paradigm has become standard across many large firms.

Organizations in a variety of industries are aware of the benefits that employee engagement can provide, including access to better talent and employee retention. Although they may have various ends in mind, they all end up there.

Work Engagement & Hybrid Workplace Report 2022 by Leena AI, an innovative technology solution revolutionizing the employee experience, was just published. The bi-annual research provides insight into employee engagement at more than 250 businesses throughout the world, including those in India and the US.

Annual surveys: still the norm!

Although yearly surveys of employee engagement have long been the norm for firms, half of the respondents to the report predicted a rise in the frequency of such surveys. Only 8 percent of firms said they conducted employee engagement surveys every month, whereas 25 percent said they did so.