Plants to stay away from if you have pets in the house

A pet is a companion but it's also a huge responsibility. Pet owners should never take this responsibility lightly and should be cautious about the environment they give their most precious family member.

Sometimes unknowingly we forget to pet-proof our homes and this can be hazardous to your furry friend's health. Plants, for example, might seem harmless but they can prove to be dangerous for your pets. Indoor plants, plants in your garden, or even a bouquet - some of these could pose a serious threat to the pets in the house.

Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital, shared the list of plants that should be avoided at home if you are having pets:

Amaryllis

Amaryllis has bright lily-like flowers and fascinating leaves; amaryllis is a stunning flower that can add a wow factor to any room during winter.

But this beautiful flower is also extremely harmful to your pets. It is toxic to all animals, not just dogs or cats. The bulbs, leaves, and stems of this plant contain phenanthridine alkaloids, which cause an adverse reaction in your pets. If an animal ingests any part of the amaryllis, it could vomit or salivate excessively. Large amounts could cause diarrhea and shaking. Other symptoms include a sore stomach and a drop in blood pressure.

Daffodils

Daffodils are another gorgeous plant that pose danger to your pet. If you have a pet rabbit, it could nibble on it and be fine. But, if you have a bird, cat, or dog - they may be at risk.

The reason why Daffodils are dangerous is that the plant contains an alkaloid called lycorine. There are some other toxins called glycosides also present in all parts of the plant and concentrated quantities in the bulb. This could be especially bad for the dogs who have a penchant for digging up the garden beds.