Study shows that ayurvedic medicine can greatly help in kidney recovery

Patients suffering from ascites -- a condition in which fluid collects in spaces within the abdomen -- can be treated by Ayurvedic poly-herbal drug that has the potential not only to slow down the progression of chronic kidney disease but also to restore normalcy in functional parameters of the vital organ, a team of researchers has claimed.

In a study published in the latest issue of the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences, Assistant Professor Komala A, Siddesh Aradhyamath, and researcher Mallinath IT from JSS Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital in Karnataka gave a range of Ayurvedic formulations along with AIMIL Pharmaceutical's innovation Neeri KFT for impaired kidneys.

"A dose of 20 ml of this ayurvedic formulation daily --morning and evening -- was given for a month," the researchers said, adding the outcome was positive.

The herbal drug not only helped protect the kidneys of the patients from further damage due to the condition but also helped excrete the collected fluid from their abdomen.