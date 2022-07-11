Why exercise is beneficial during pregnancy?

Women are encouraged to begin or continue exercising during pregnancy to reap the benefits, stay in shape and prepare for labor and delivery. Regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle will help you stay healthy and fit throughout your pregnancy. Exercising also improves posture and alleviates discomforts such as back pain and lethargy.

Why is exercise vital during pregnancy?

Regular exercise can help with back pain, constipation, bloating, and swelling. It improves our mood, energy levels, and sleep quality. It promotes muscle tone, strength, and endurance while preventing excessive weight gain. Exercise promotes cardiovascular fitness, improves balance and posture, and reduces stress, anxiety, and depression. It also keeps blood pressure stable and prevents gestational diabetes mellitus. It encourages vaginal delivery and decreases cesarean birth/operative delivery. It also aids in postpartum recovery and reduces urinary incontinence. Pregnant women should engage in at least four to five days per week of moderate-intensity physical activity such as brisk walking or yoga.

Exercises recommended during pregnancy?

Over-exertion may result in overheating which can affect the development of the baby. Hence, it is suggested to do workouts at moderate intensity. Low-impact exercises are safe and beneficial. Walking is a great exercise for beginners. It provides moderate aerobic conditions with minimal stress on joints. Resistance exercises with relatively lower weights/resistance bands, stretching exercises, yoga, and pelvic floor muscle training are great exercises that can be done during pregnancy.