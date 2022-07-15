Ultimate Rehydrating drinks for monsoon season

On a humid afternoon, nothing beats a glass of rehydrating drink. After a few sips, you're ready to face the weather monster again. As the monsoon season begins in India, I'm sure we will enjoy the rainy days, the earthy smell, and tasty snacks. But, don't forget, the changing weather can also have negative effects on our bodies. One of the most common issues we see is dehydration. As a result, we've compiled a list of ready-to-drink rehydrating beverages that you should try this monsoon season.

Watermelon Drink/Juice

Watermelon juice is another great way to stay hydrated and refreshed during the sludgy season. It contains Vitamins A, B6, B1, and C, providing a slew of advantages. Watermelon is 90 percent water, making it an excellent hydration drink. It also contains a lot of amino acids, antioxidants, and Lypocene. Minute Maid provides tetra-packed and bottled ready-to-drink watermelon juice with 100 percent natural flavors for convenience.