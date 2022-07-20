Top 7 common mistakes while curling your hair

Styling your hair is not as simple as it appears. When using hot tools, it's easy to get into the habit of doing something that could be damaging your strands without even realizing it. Heat styling can be difficult even for professionals because it can easily result in breakage and damage. If you've ever curled your hair with a curling wand or iron, you've probably made some mistakes.

While the mistakes listed below aren't the end of the world (or your hair), they're not ones you want to make again.

If you curl your hair frequently, you'll want to avoid these blunders as much as possible shared by Rayed Merchant, Spokesperson, Ikonic Professional.

If you don't use a heat protectant beforehand, you'll burn yourself

You should use a heat protectant on your hair before you use your hot tool of choice. A heat protectant adds a barrier between the tool and your strands to lock in moisture and battle frizz, reducing the damage caused by hot tools. They come in a variety of compositions, but sprays are the easiest to deal with and get the work done.

Increasing the heat setting to an unacceptably high level

It's tempting to set a curling wand's temperature to the maximum setting. After all, the higher the temperature, the quicker your hair curls, right? Sure, but you'll be causing damage to your locks as a result.

Extreme damage can be caused by too much heat in a short period. Experts advise against using a heat tool with a temperature of 400 degrees, regardless of how thin or thick your hair is (the maximum on most tools).