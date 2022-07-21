How to take care of the skin around your eyes in the monsoon

Across India, it is raining cats and dogs, and while Monsoons provide the much-needed relief from the scorching heat, they are also responsible for a variety of skin and eye infections.

During the season, common eye conditions include bacterial conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and allergies. When the weather conditions are favorable for bacteria and viruses to thrive, maintaining ocular hygiene becomes critical. The skin around the eyes is crucial for eye health. Because the skin around our eyes is thinner and more delicate than the skin on the rest of our bodies, it requires special attention not only to combat various monsoon eye infections but also to prevent premature aging.

Anjula Masurkar, Clinical Director of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals shares tips you should include in your daily beauty regime:

Never forget to moisturize

During the monsoon, the humidity level is often high, and we often overlook the use of moisturizers. However, medical and beauty experts all over the world agree that moisturizing your under-eye skin is essential. When our skin loses water, it shrinks, and wrinkles form. You don't need to purchase any additional moisturizer for your under-eye skin. As long as it does not irritate your under-eye skin, your regular face moisturizer will suffice. You can also invest in eye serums or creams for better results.

Make sure your hands are clean

Germs are primarily transmitted through our hands and nails. Before touching your eyes or the areas around them, you must practice proper hand hygiene. Hand hygiene should include cleaning and trimming fingernails, which can harbor dirt and germs and contribute to the spread of some infections. Make sure your fingernails are short and clean on the underside.