Why men shouldn't ignore sexual wellness issues

When was the last time you heard a man discussing his sexual wellness in a peer group or a social setting, or even with his loved ones? Chances are, you've never heard of such a thing. These conversations, while critical, just do not happen.

While as individuals, we are hardwired to share our issues with our near and dear ones, certain conversations still take place in hushed tones. Sexual wellness is one such topic. Since such issues are not spoken about and people refrain from seeking treatment due to a lack of awareness and right online platforms in the country.

Just like physical and mental well-being, men must take care of sexual wellness to lead a healthy and happy life. Thankfully, we're on our way to speaking out loud about these issues as a society. Sexual wellness consultations increased by almost 139% in the year 2020 compared with the previous year.

Performance Pressure

Sexual health and effectiveness are taboo in society and specifically for men for various reasons. It is often assumed that sexual activity comes more naturally to men than women. While that is untrue, this notion gets even more troublesome when men aren't able to perform in bed. Men suffer from performance anxiety a lot more than women, which is a leading cause of erectile dysfunction.

Erectile Dysfunction

The commonly used term for ED is impotence. The mere association of this word with men arouses discomfort in social circles and, more often than not, leads to a scarred image. But the problem is not as rare, just less talked about.