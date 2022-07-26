After pandemic, 75% of Indian Bumble daters have developed new interests & talents

Dating in India is choosing different experiences to get to know their online connections on their first IRL dates, whether it's choosing a newly opened restaurant in the neighborhood to eat out, going to pottery classes together on weekends, or exploring an adventurous date to go hiking together.

As single Indians return to in-person dating, dating App Bumble launched The Date Generator to provide exciting recommendations for memorable, interesting in-person dates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

People can access the Date Generator through the microsite, a unique interactive experience where you share what kind of mood you are in and what suits your dating style for perfect date recommendations, whether it is a romantic meal, an adventurous session at a gaming arcade, a low-key jazz night, or just a quick coffee.

Hey, let's be adventurous

Have you met someone on a dating app because you share a hobby or a desire for adventure? According to a recent study, 35 percent of Bumble daters in India prefer adventurous dates. Plan an exciting date and engage in some friendly competition with your date while you go-karting, twilight bowling, or try out arcade games, and a fun session of bouldering, an aerial yoga class, or attempt to cook a delicious meal together!

But, the first food

A date planned over a good meal can never go wrong. You can bond over a variety of venues and meals, such as a breakfast date at a local restaurant or some glam dining at your favorite restaurants in town!