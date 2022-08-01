What fragrances suit best for your zodiac sign

All zodiac signs have different personalities and there are some particular scents that best describe them or they need to accentuate their vibe. Renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji gives us the low down on which notes should suit individual zodiac. Scroll down to know what is yours.

Aries: Sandalwood and even hints of neroli, and clove accentuate the Aries energy as it calms them down and works on their aggression too. These notes give a very optimistic vibe and uplift the zodiac sign.

Taurus: Magnolia, apple, French rose, and even honeysuckle would be the best notes of fragrance for Taurus. They are stable and are very set in their ways with a romantic side to them. These fragrances help Taurus feel a bit more flexible and even exude a dreamy essence from them.

Gemini: Lemon and floral go well with a Gemini as these notes are warm, exuberant, and even flirty to an extent that best describes the zodiac sign as well.

Cancer: Cancerians should invest in fragrances that have notes of jasmine, lily, rose and even chamomile which exudes a very maternal and affectionate fragrance. These notes are nurturing and soothing which is exactly what a Cancerian is.

Leo: A Leo is all about being an attention seeker and therefore they should opt for fragrances that have notes of lime, ginger, basil, and rosemary. The citrusy notes balance their personality and energises them too.