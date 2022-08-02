Shifting in with a stranger? Here's a guide for you

With people returning to their work cities, finding the ideal location and a suitable home, as well as a roommate, is critical to making this transition comfortable and easy.

It is also important to note that interior design is just as important as architecture in making a house habitable.

It's not very likely that you and your roommate would have the same palate to decorate your home. What's more likely is that your tastes are mildly on par with each other's - and they may or may not be as crazy about the color as you are. When sharing a living space with someone, it is essential to incorporate the personalities of both to make the house in its true meaning, a home. Saloni Khosla, Head of Spatial Design at Pepperfry shares tips that might be helpful under these circumstances:

Understanding perspectives:

The overall ambiance of the space you inhabit should have flushed and neutral tones to accentuate the furniture, fittings, and finishes that define each one's uniqueness. Making a blueprint of the house and mapping out furnishings helps in understanding the other person's perspective which sows the seed of their personality which will be important in making home decor decisions further.

Speaking about everything from the colors and textures to budget and style, it is wise to understand that the more sympathetic you seem to their design needs, the more willing they will be to listen to what you want. Perspectives can be better understood by creating Pinterest boards to develop creative ideas.