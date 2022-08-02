The study of delayed and graceful ageing: Decoding longevity

Living forever while appearing and experiencing young and illness-free life is not at all synonymous. Humans are splurging more months at the expense of age-related chronic illnesses, even though their lifespans are increasing. In short, instead of acquiring additional months of energy and excellent health, we have been gaining additional months of sickness.

Only recently researchers have been able to characterize "aging" and "longevity" independently, thanks to the substantial breakthroughs in decoding technology and computational techniques. But the question is why should you know the difference? As the English proverb goes "Keep your friends close and enemies closer"

"Ageing"

Senescence, or just a reduction in our biological activities and also our capacity to adjust under metabolic strain, is due to aging! It is tough to describe aging in a single sentence. Aging entails the loss of abilities, yet it could possess certain advantages.

Aging is a biological phenomenon, comprising cognitive, interpersonal, and other factors. Our systems gradually lose their capacity to operate from a purely biological standpoint.

The term "Ageing" is a dynamic one. When talked about socially, it often indicates the experience and wisdom of a person, and when talked about casually, it refers to just a number. However, when talked about biologically, it is not always very pleasant.

"Longevity"

On the other hand, when scientists talk about the term "longevity," they are frequently referring to all of the following notions at once: extending one's optimum life expectancy, improving one's average health, and eventually slowing down the rate of aging.