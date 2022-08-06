An Abode of Natural Farming and Mindful Living

More than 100 different species of natural and organic crops may be found at MharoKhet, a forty-acre experiential farm in Jodhpur that offers calming experiences amid nature. The creators' creations, The Farm Tour and The Culinary Trail are thrilling ways to experience everything the farm has to offer, from producing and harvesting fruit to cooking and dining.

MharoKhet offers multi-course, pre-plated, plant-forward eating as well as interactive walking excursions. MharoKhet is a majority-female, inclusive of the community, ethical agricultural business that highlights the beauty of agriculture and sustainable life. Almost every exotic crop is available to tourists, including figs, oyster mushrooms, strawberries, moringa, and Brussel sprouts. From October through March, when exotic produce is at its best, the farm is open to visitors. A range of farm-based activities are available, and one can reserve solo or group experiences.

Farm Tours: Thoroughly entertaining and educational, farm tours provide guests with exposure to sustainable farming, traditional methods of pest control and fertigation, the benefits and challenges of chemical-free agriculture, and best practices for growing native, exotic, and indigenous produce. Additionally, guests can harvest some fruits or vegetables during the tour.

Culinary trail: The culinary trail is a dining experience that consists of a seven-course, pre-plated, plant-forward meal, which is an amalgam of art, freshness, and flavor; the open-to-sky dining has tables perched under the canopy of trees in a two-decade-old guava orchard. The visitors can expect the super-local, seasonal approach taken to the next level with the produce harvested fresh from the farm.