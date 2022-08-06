Is there such a thing as peer pressure?

Peer pressure is a real phenomenon, that much is obvious. The urge to follow what our friends or peers are doing, even if we aren't fully comfortable with it, is something we have all experienced at some point in our lives.

Despite its widespread use, there is still much disagreement over whether peer pressure is a genuine phenomenon. Some claim that it's only the result of our own decisions and choices, while others insist that it's a very genuine societal force that has the power to affect our behavior. On the one hand, psychological research has demonstrated that individuals are more likely to follow the social standards of their group to fit in. However, some experts contend that additional variables, such as the desire to appease superiors or the fear of rejection, might also account for conformist behavior.

So, what's the truth? Is peer pressure a real thing, or is it just something we make up in our minds?

As it turns out, there's a lot of scientific evidence to support the existence of peer pressure. Studies have shown that people are more likely to conform to the behavior of those around them, even if that behavior is harmful or risky.

Dr. Chandni Tugnait M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Of gateway of Healing shares a few examples of how peer pressure can impact an individual :

It can make you do things you wouldn't normally do

You can find yourself acting in ways that you wouldn't normally do under the effect of peer pressure. Anything from trying a new drug to vandalizing property could fall under this category. Naturally, not all peer pressure is harmful. You can have pressure to perform a good deed, such as studying for an exam or giving back to the community. In either case, peer pressure can have a significant effect on your behavior as well as your life's decisions.