Here are some heart health rules on the treadmill that must be followed by fitness freaks

While exercise is essential for good health, fitness freaks must be mindful of their health conditions to prevent injury, especially to their heart, said experts on Friday.

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastav was reportedly running on the treadmill when he suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi. Srivastav, 59, continues to be "critical and on a ventilator".

"If someone above the age of 50 years is starting to go to the gym, then it may be better to get yourself checked by a cardiologist or do a stress test," said Dr. Tilak Suvarna, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai.

"Avoid overdoing any exercise. Moderate exercise is good enough to reduce your risk of a heart attack," he said, adding that workout should be immediately stopped if one "gets symptoms of chest pain or shortness of breath or light-headedness while working out.

"One should also keep well-hydrated and avoid going to the gym on a full stomach," he advised.