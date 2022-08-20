Here are some of the grooming practices we sometimes forget

We thought we should discuss some grooming details that are occasionally if not frequently, forgotten. Why would you let anything detract from your good looks? They say it's all about the little things.

Eyebrow maintenance

Keeping your glabella, that is the part between your eyebrows and above your nose, would make your eyebrows look a lot cleaner and sharper. Unless you have a unibrow, just a little bit of plucking and/or threading would make a world of difference.

Moisturizing

Some of you might not need it, but it wouldn't hurt on giving it one more look.

Lips. Elbows. Knees. Feet.

Chapped lips draw a lot of attention. And while elbows, knees, and feet might not be focal points, when they are dry and like sandpaper, they do get noticed. It wouldn't take a long regime to get them in order. Just a little bit of moisturizer on these parts before bed, and you're set.

If you think that cleaning your body with water is all the hydration you need, you are dead wrong. While drinking water hydrates your body, splashing water on your skin makes it dry and flaky because it will wash the oils away from it.