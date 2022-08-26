A beginner's guide to tackling body acne

As if getting acne on your face isn't annoying enough, getting a range of bumps and lumps on the rest of your body can have you facing a whole new set of skincare issues, not to mention the need to hide them away, that comes along with it. While it is important to be comfortable in your skin and look beyond imperfections, it is also important to understand what body acne is and how you can tackle it effectively.

Even though body acne is a common skincare concern, it can be harder to treat if you are in the dark about what you should do, and what medications to use to treat it. Moreover, using the wrong formulations can also sometimes make the condition worse, causing it to break out on newer parts of your body. To help give you a run-down on tackling your body acne, Malini Adapureddy, Founder of Deconstruct, is here to offer the steps you could take to get rid of persistent body acne and prevent them from appearing again in the future.

Get to know your acne

One of the biggest factors hindering your ability to effectively treat acne is the knowledge of what kind of acne is on your body. Acne comes in all shapes and forms and can be stubborn or easy to deal with. With the varying nature of acne, it is important to first properly identify the location, with the back, thighs, and hands being common areas. The next step would be to identify its type based on its appearance. Identifying whether the acne on your body is appearing in the form of pimples or the form of small boils can further help you figure out the best course of treatment to tackle the problem effectively.

Don't stress, express

Stress is one of the biggest contributors to acne, and the fast-paced lives that we lead can further enhance the appearance of acne in the body. One of the easiest ways to take care of acne in the long term is to reduce the amount of stress, mainly by engaging in de-stressing activities. At the end of a stressful day, engaging in such activities will help you tackle several health issues, including body acne. Remember, you are not alone, and it is always good to express yourself with friends or loved ones -- and it can help with your body acne too!