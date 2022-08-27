Here are some horrifying dating trends from Love Bombing to Ghosting!

Anyone who has ever been on a date will rightly tell you that the odds of finding love in the first attempt are relatively slim. So it is no wonder that almost everybody in the dating field has, at some point, had a truly awful date. Undoubtedly, online dating apps have transformed how people initiate, form, and end romantic relationships.

However, one of the byproducts of modern dating is the evolution of a new language that defines the unpleasant experiences that are a part of today's dating culture. From coaching to breadcrumbing, these terms have come about to describe people's dating experiences - the good, bad, and the ugly.

Ruchita Sud, Relationship Expert in Aisle shares some of our least favorite modern dating terms and traits that are downright horrifying. Which of these do you recognize?

Pocketing: If your partner doesn't post any pictures of you together on social media or hides you from their friends, family and colleagues, that could signal that you're being pocketed. Your partner keeping you on the low can reveal feelings of shame and not wanting to commit, often halting the progression of a relationship.

Ghosting: Surely you've heard of ghosting, but did you know that in 2017, the term entered the Merriam-Webster dictionary? It describes the act of abruptly and seemingly, without reason, stopping all communication within a budding romantic relationship. It is the sudden and complete end to whatever two people had going on - like it never happened in the first place. But, of course, the worst thing about ghosting is that it leaves the other person completely bewildered and confused about where it all went wrong.