Four reasons waxing is better than shaving!

Most people are confused about whether to wax or shave, a challenging decision. This small choice could have a big effect, while shaving may initially seem more uncomfortable, waxing takes less time overall.

Here are four specific reasons why you should have your hair waxed instead of shaving it:

Smooth and long-lasting results

In contrast to shaving, which only causes your skin to get prickly after a few countable days, waxing can leave you feeling as soft and smooth as a baby's bottom for almost three weeks. Finding time to shave every few days can be challenging with our busy lifestyles. After waxing, your skin will be smooth and velvety for several weeks because the hair is entirely forced to grow back from the root.

No more cuts, & no more itching

Cuts and bruises could occur after shaving. If you cut your skin, especially if you use a razor frequently, you run the risk of getting an infection.

Depilation is possible with waxing without the painful cuts and nicks that razor blades produce. Waxing yields excellent results. You should also be aware that shaving can cause razor burn, irritation, ingrown hairs, and inflamed hair follicles. Conversely, waxing exfoliates the skin.

Exfoliation guaranteed and no more hyperpigmentation

An additional advantage of waxing is that it helps get rid of dead skin cells. Your skin will become softer as dead skin cells are removed. You can still exfoliate a few days before waxing if you want to. To prevent ingrown hairs, exfoliate your skin several days before waxing.

After shaving, some people observe that their skin seems darker; however, this is not the case after waxing. In addition to exfoliating your skin, waxing also helps to prevent hyperpigmentation.

Thinner hair re-growth

Your hair may grow more slowly if you continue to maintain a regular waxing schedule. When your hair grows back, you will realize that it is hardly noticeable if you wax it frequently. This is also conceivable as a result of your hair follicles seeming weaker and finer due to frequent waxing. Shaving causes the hair to be broken off at the thickest area of the follicle, which makes it come back thicker. (AA/IANS)