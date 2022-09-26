Rethinking skincare choices

Choosing brands that are environment-friendly, that use organic ingredients in place or natural or chemical base, that are cruelty-free, ethically sourced, and work towards the upliftment of society overall. While brands have made great strides in reducing their carbon footprint, it's also important to think about what these brands stand for as a company. After all, while it's great that they are reducing their carbon footprint, it's not worth anything if the brand isn't doing anything else positive for the world or if they are actively harming it. When choosing a skincare brand, it's important to look for a brand that is ethically sourced, cruelty-free, and that works towards the upliftment of society overall, whether it's through charitable donations, or giving back to local communities. This way, not only are you getting a product that is ethically sourced, cruelty-free, and environmentally friendly, but you are also supporting a brand that is working towards a better world.

The skincare industry is a booming one that is set to continue growing in the future especially as customers become more conscious of what they are using on their skin. Unfortunately, though, many of the products found in skincare aisles are laced with harmful ingredients and are not good for the environment. If we want to have a cleaner, greener, and better tomorrow, we have to rethink while making choices being mindful of our choices and how they affect not just our skin as a customer but also the wider ecosystem too. We also have to reduce any negative imprint while making choices such as reducing water wastage or using recyclable packaging so that the carbon footprint is reduced. Last but not least, we have to choose eco-friendly solutions such as choosing brands that are environment-friendly, that use organic ingredients in place or natural or chemical bases, that are cruelty-free, ethically sourced, and that work towards the upliftment of society overall.

(Chandni Goyal, Head Of Training - International Brands (House Of Beauty), Juice Beauty)