IKEA to live stream shopping experience in India

Live from IKEA, is a series of live episodes in which customers can engage with home furnishing experts for ideas and inspiration to live a better life at home. While watching the live-streaming sessions, viewers can also shop for the products displayed.

Commenting on this, Erik Jan Middelhoven, Acting Country Commercial Manager, of IKEA India said, "India is a digital-first country, and we want to reach out to the many people to become more accessible and showcase the brand's range of products to enable a better life at home. We are excited to introduce the concept of 'Live from IKEA', which takes the overall customer experience to a new level. IKEA wants to become a part of your celebrations at home and, our live-streaming session will provide the viewers with innovative ideas and solutions to give their homes a festive makeover".