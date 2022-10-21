Lab-Grown Diamonds: New Trend for Engagement Rings

By: Sunny Aaron
The past few years have bought significant changes in the world and how people think about things. The generation that is going to take the world by storm has started choosing things for themselves that are more environmentally inclined and sustainable rather than those that have a terrible effect on the environment. When it comes to something like a diamond, can you imagine wearing a lab-grown diamond on your ring?
Many questions arise daily related to these diamonds, but the truth is that in the past 2 years, the sale of lab-grown diamonds has been more than that of mined diamonds. The sole reason is that these diamonds are cheaper and are available in bigger sizes. While mined diamonds cost a lot and adversely affect the environment, they also impact the humanitarian sector. The common man did not start this trend. Instead, many celebrities wore lab-grown diamonds for their engagement rings.
Lab-grown diamonds
● The main difference between a mined diamond and a lab-grown diamond is that these are grown in laboratories under extreme temperatures but don't take thousands of years to be prepared. No one has to dig up the earth's crust to find a sparkly and beautiful diamond; instead, it can be grown in a lab where professional people care for it.
Why are they used for engagement rings?
● Affordability: Every person wishes to have a beautiful engagement ring that does not cost them an arm and a leg, but a few years ago, that was not possible, so many people settled for classic wedding bands. You might have seen your parents or grandparents exchange wedding bands on their wedding days rather than engagement ring because the prices of natural diamonds are skyrocketing. Today, people can afford to wear lab-grown diamonds because they look the same as genuine diamonds and have similar characteristics. The only difference is that they are friendly on the pocket.
● Accessibility: Many jewelry stores make these rings on order and offer a catalog. have them available at all times and can help you try the ring on with a lab-grown diamond to make you see that there is no actual difference in appearance between lab-grown diamonds and mined diamonds. Jewelry stores worldwide have opened their arms to lab-grown diamonds because they know that people are going crazy over them and all business owners want is to boost their sales.
● Eco-friendly: The idea of an eco-friendly product immediately lights a spark in everyone's hearts. This might be one of the biggest reasons people gravitate toward lab-grown diamonds. The new generation is changing the perspective of the old generation by making them know the facts.
Lab-grown diamonds are conflict free as they are made in labs and are not traded through different traders from around the world who might be subjected to multiple human rights like slavery, torture, war, or famine.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored post.