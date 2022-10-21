Lab-Grown Diamonds: New Trend for Engagement Rings

By: Sunny Aaron

The past few years have bought significant changes in the world and how people think about things. The generation that is going to take the world by storm has started choosing things for themselves that are more environmentally inclined and sustainable rather than those that have a terrible effect on the environment. When it comes to something like a diamond, can you imagine wearing a lab-grown diamond on your ring?

Many questions arise daily related to these diamonds, but the truth is that in the past 2 years, the sale of lab-grown diamonds has been more than that of mined diamonds. The sole reason is that these diamonds are cheaper and are available in bigger sizes. While mined diamonds cost a lot and adversely affect the environment, they also impact the humanitarian sector. The common man did not start this trend. Instead, many celebrities wore lab-grown diamonds for their engagement rings.

Lab-grown diamonds

● The main difference between a mined diamond and a lab-grown diamond is that these are grown in laboratories under extreme temperatures but don't take thousands of years to be prepared. No one has to dig up the earth's crust to find a sparkly and beautiful diamond; instead, it can be grown in a lab where professional people care for it.