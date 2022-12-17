Feel Like You've Experienced This Before? It Might Be Déjà Vu

What is Déjà Vu

Déjà vu is the feeling that you've lived through this present situation before. It is a French phrase, which means “already seen.” It's also a feeling of mystery and has a paranormal touch widely considered as a prophecy. However, scientists have still not discovered the possible explanation of this mysterious phenomenon. Few studies that Deja Vu happens when a person’s brain glitches or dysfunctions for a few seconds.

It is an anomaly of memory whereby, despite the strong believe that this particular moment has happened before; the time, place, and practical context of the “previous” experience are uncertain or believed to be impossible.

Here are some interesting facts about Deja Vu:

Deja Vu is not a new concept, it was first discovered in 1876

It was coined by a French philosopher Émile Boirac, in the journal Revue Philosophique in 1876. He descried the feeling of Deja Vu as “an illusion of memory”. He wrote in the journal, “Upon seeing for the first time a monument, a landscape, a person, I suddenly and in spite of myself concluded: I have already seen what I see,”.

Distracted person is more likely to experience Deja Vu

Chances for the occurrence of Deja Vu are high when the person is not paying attention. This distraction can be related to the split perception theory, where a person’s perception can be split into two different perceptions, making him/her confused.

Déjà Vu is a common phenomenon

The experience of déjà vu seems to be quite common among adults and children alike – in formal studies 70 percent of people report having experienced it at least once. However, the chances of Deja Vu occurring decreases with age.

Stress can cause Deja Vu

Although this is not a proven and exact reason to why Deja Vu occurs. It is possible that stress, excessive traveling, exhaustion, and irregular sleep schedules which causes malfunctioning of brain can further cause Deja Vu.

Jamais Vu is opposite of Déjà Vu

Jamais vu is a situation which is not recognized by the observer. Often described as the opposite of déjà vu, jamais vu involves a sense of eeriness and the observer’s impression of seeing the situation for the first time, despite rationally knowing that he or she has been in the situation before. Jamais vu is more commonly explained as when a person momentarily does not recognize a word, person, or place that they already know.